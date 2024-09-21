Congress MLA Demands Justice After Alleged Assault on Army Officer and Fiancee in Bhubaneswar

In the wake of an alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous visited the victims in the hospital. Firdous strongly criticized the Odisha government, highlighting a deteriorating law and order situation. She called for immediate action against the police personnel involved, stating that mere suspensions were insufficient.

'This incident is deeply troubling. Immediate action is warranted; mere suspension is not enough. There should be arrests and investigations. People expected changes with the new government, but the current law and order situation is alarming; everyone is scared,' Firdous told ANI.

The alleged incident occurred on September 15. The Army Major and his fiancée had gone to Bharatpur police station to report harassment by miscreants. Instead of addressing their complaint, the police allegedly tortured the Major and unjustifiably detained the woman.

Following the serious allegations, the Odisha government initiated an inquiry while emphasizing its 'zero tolerance' policy towards violence against women. The Chief Minister's Office announced that necessary steps and departmental actions had been taken. 'The government has taken severe notice of the incident and immediately enacted measures as per the law,' stated the CMO.

The Crime Branch has been tasked with investigating the matter and will submit a report within a specified time frame. 'Given the sensitivity of the incident, the investigation will be thorough, with culprits facing legal action accordingly,' added the CMO.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, called for a judicial probe and criticized the BJP government for halting various public initiatives. Meanwhile, the woman's father has demanded termination and imprisonment for the police officers involved.

