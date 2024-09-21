Efficient Flood Relief and Rescue in Jamnagar: Collector Pandya's Success
Collector Bhavin Pandya and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel orchestrated successful flood relief and rescue operations in Jamnagar, saving thousands and providing substantial aid. Swift efforts included moving 20,000 people to safety, mobilizing Indian Army units, and maintaining essential services during heavy rains.
In the aftermath of severe floods in Jamnagar, Collector Bhavin Pandya announced the success of their rescue and relief efforts, credited to the support of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and various assisting agencies. 'We conducted rescue and relief operations efficiently,' said Pandya, highlighting the provision of over Rs 20 crore in relief materials within a week.
As Jamnagar faced torrential rains, Collector Pandya reported the rescue of 15,000 to 20,000 individuals, relocating them to relief camps. The deluge resulted in the collapse of a segment of Sir PN Road's small bridge, complicating transportation. Following the Gujarat government's request, six Indian Army columns participated in rescue operations in the affected areas.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held ongoing review meetings, obtaining detailed reports from district officials on the status of relocations, rescue activities, and availability of critical supplies. Patel urged residents to heed disaster management guidelines and cooperate with evacuations for safety. Chief Secretary Raj Kumar emphasized the importance of advance planning based on Meteorological Department warnings to effectively manage the flood crisis.
