Minister Pralhad V Joshi Leads 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' Campaign Inspection

On Friday, Pralhad V Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, conducted an inspection of his ministry as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' Campaign 2024. This year's theme, 'Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata,' emphasizes inherent and cultural cleanliness.

The Ministry stated that the inspection aimed to ensure a clean and healthy working environment for operational efficiency. Joshi, alongside the Secretary and other senior officers, visited various departmental offices, engaging with staff and advising them to maintain a positive work atmosphere.

A series of cleanliness activities were carried out, including a significant drive at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and National Research Laboratory (NRL) in Mohali, where employees collected and disposed of four tonnes of garbage. Additional efforts at the National Test House (NTH) in Varanasi and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) in New Delhi focused on cleaning office equipment. Workshops and competitions on cleanliness and hygiene were also held to encourage participation across various departments.

NTH in Mumbai set up selfie booths to encourage community involvement, allowing employees to take photos with 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' placards, thereby promoting the campaign's message. (ANI)

