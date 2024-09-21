Tragic Delhi Accident: Man Dies After Auto-Rickshaw Hit by Speeding BMW

A man succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital after the auto-rickshaw he and his family were traveling in was hit by a speeding luxury car, police said Saturday. The deceased, Sachchidanand Kumar, sustained injuries when their auto-rickshaw was struck at Tilak Marg on September 12, according to a police FIR filed by Duty Officer Sub Inspector Banwari Lal.

Neeraj Kumar, who was traveling with his father, wife, and two sons, said his family members are receiving treatment. According to Neeraj, they were heading home to Sangam Vihar from New Delhi Railway Station when a BMW car jumped a red light and collided with their auto.

The impact overturned the auto three times, causing injuries to all passengers. Neeraj's father and his son Yashraj were seriously hurt, while Neeraj and his wife suffered injuries to their legs, back, and neck. A passing vehicle's driver rushed them to L.L.J.P. Hospital. Neeraj stated, 'The auto driver called the PCR, and after about 20 minutes, police arrived and took my wife, son, and me to Lady Harding Hospital.'

Due to the severity of his father's injuries, Neeraj took him to L.N.J.P. Hospital without receiving treatment himself. The BMW driver fled the scene. Neeraj explained, 'We couldn't chase him because our priority was getting treatment for the injuries.'

After three days of medical care, Neeraj's father was moved to the ICU, where doctors said his condition was critical. However, sources indicated he later succumbed to his injuries. Neeraj added, 'I am financially very weak and unable to care for my family and father at this time. I will recognize the car driver if he comes in front of me. I sincerely request appropriate action against the driver and car owner.'

On September 19, the police lodged an FIR under relevant sections for road traffic accidents following the death of Sachchidanand Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)