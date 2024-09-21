India Rallies for International Coastal Clean-up Day with Extensive Beach Cleaning Operations

In a bid to mark International Coastal Clean-up Day, the Indian Coast Guard organised an extensive 'Beach Clean Drive' at Chennai's Marina Beach on Saturday. The event saw participation from Chennai Corporation staff, NGOs, students, and the general public.

"We are all gathered here at Marina Beach. The Coast Guard is organising the International Coastal Clean-up Drive. We have made great plans to conduct this all over India," said IG Donny Michael, Commander of the Coast Guard Region (East). "I think more than 200 different beaches all over India are being cleaned. In my eastern region, we are also organising a clean-up drive in Vizag, Kakinada and three to four beaches in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry besides Chennai. The focus of this clean-up drive is to create awareness amongst the public to keep their beaches clean," he added.

Environmental activists and volunteers undertook clean-up operations along 560 seacoasts in Kerala. Dr. V Subhash Chandra Bose, Cleanup Campaign State Chairman, highlighted the participation of various agencies including ministries, departments, NGOs, and other organizations. "The slogan is 'Room for Life'," he stated, lamenting that plastic remains a major hindrance to coastal regions. NCC cadets were seen cleaning Shangumugom Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, joined the Beach Clean-Up Campaign at Juhu Beach. Governor of Maharashtra, C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani were also present.

Observed annually on the third Saturday of September, International Coastal Clean-up Day aims to inspire beach clean-ups and create awareness about preserving oceans and waterways. The Ministry of Environment initiated the Beach Cleaning Drive in 2018 under the '#IamSavingMyBeach' campaign, focusing on combating marine plastic pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)