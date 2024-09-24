Agartala RPF and GRP Nab Bihar Resident with 10 kg Marijuana on Train: Possible Further Arrests

The Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a Bihar resident on Monday for allegedly transporting 10 kg of marijuana on a long-distance train, according to railway officials. Acting on a tip-off, the RPF and GRP launched a joint operation that resulted in the arrest of the individual, identified as 32-year-old Mukesh Mahato, who had concealed the marijuana inside white paper bundles, intending to transport it to Bihar.

Mahato, who hails from Gulmaiya Chak village in Patna district, Bihar, has been booked under the NDPS Act and is currently held at the Agartala GRP Police Station. He is set to be presented before the court tomorrow, where the police will seek his remand for further investigation.

Authorities have conducted an intense interrogation of Mahato, with the RPF and GRP officials expecting more arrests in connection with this case. This incident follows a series of drug busts in the region, including a major September 17 seizure of 44 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.52 lakhs at Agartala Railway Station. In another case on September 16, authorities in Assam arrested three individuals after confiscating 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 42 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)