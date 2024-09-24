Empty Goods Train Derailed at New Maynaguri: Restoration Efforts Underway

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri station in the Alipurduar Division of West Bengal during the early hours on Tuesday. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, train services have not been significantly impacted, as operations have been successfully diverted through alternate routes.

Senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Alipurduar, arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Restoration work is currently underway at the station, which has five operational lines, ensuring that normal train movement will be restored shortly. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to minimize any disruptions in rail services.

Station Superintendent Mukesh Kumar stated, "As far as the information available, a goods train derailed around 6:20 am today. There have been no casualties. Restoration work is in progress." Alipurduar Division DRM Amarjit Gautam mentioned, "This morning, around five wagons of an empty goods train derailed near New Maynaguri station. We are working to restore traffic. The cause of this accident is yet to be determined, and our team is investigating." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)