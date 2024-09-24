Union Minister Urges Immediate Relief for Uttar Pradesh Farmers Amid Excessive Rainfall

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has called for urgent relief measures for farmers in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting severe crop damage caused by excessive rains. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chaudhary requested immediate surveys of the affected areas to facilitate compensation.

Chaudhary emphasized the need for a priority survey and the swift implementation of the crop insurance scheme. Reports indicate widespread damage in Moradabad, with about 60 percent of sugarcane and 70 percent of paddy crops affected. The heavy rainfall has waterlogged fields, and strong winds have felled sugarcane crops.

District agriculture officer Dr. Rajendra Pal Singh reported ongoing rainfall has left fields inundated and caused significant crop losses. He noted that small crops like onions and cauliflower are particularly vulnerable. Authorities are currently assessing the damage and considering support measures for the affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)