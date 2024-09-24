Left Menu

Union Minister Urges Immediate Relief for Uttar Pradesh Farmers Amid Excessive Rainfall

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has requested immediate relief for farmers in Braj, Uttar Pradesh, citing significant crop losses due to excessive rainfall. He urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to prioritize surveys and provide compensation. The region faces severe damage, especially in sugarcane and paddy fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:39 IST
Union Minister Urges Immediate Relief for Uttar Pradesh Farmers Amid Excessive Rainfall
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has called for urgent relief measures for farmers in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting severe crop damage caused by excessive rains. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chaudhary requested immediate surveys of the affected areas to facilitate compensation.

Chaudhary emphasized the need for a priority survey and the swift implementation of the crop insurance scheme. Reports indicate widespread damage in Moradabad, with about 60 percent of sugarcane and 70 percent of paddy crops affected. The heavy rainfall has waterlogged fields, and strong winds have felled sugarcane crops.

District agriculture officer Dr. Rajendra Pal Singh reported ongoing rainfall has left fields inundated and caused significant crop losses. He noted that small crops like onions and cauliflower are particularly vulnerable. Authorities are currently assessing the damage and considering support measures for the affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024