Rainfall Breathes New Life into Udhampur's Strawberry Fields
The recent rains in Udhampur have brought much-needed relief to strawberry farmers after a lengthy dry spell threatened their crops. Government subsidies are aiding recovery efforts as the rainfall revives irrigation sources. With renewed hope, farmers anticipate a significant boost in their yield.
The long-awaited rains have finally graced Udhampur, rejuvenating strawberry fields that had been parched from an extended dry spell. Farmers in the region, struggling with dried-out fields and diminishing water sources, are now breathing a sigh of relief with expectations of an improved yield.
Among those benefiting is Rashpal Singh, a local farmer, who expressed gratitude for the timely government subsidies, stating, "We got huge relief due to the rains 3 to 4 days ago." The government provides financial assistance of Rs 13,000 per kanal, offering crucial support as farmers face the daunting task of recovery.
Chief Horticulture Officer Brij Vallav Gupta confirmed the distribution of subsidies across five hectares, emphasizing the impact of recent rainfall. "With ample rainfall, all crops, especially strawberries, will thrive," he asserted, marking a hopeful turnaround for the agricultural community that foresees a 70% yield despite past challenges.
