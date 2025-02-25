Left Menu

Rainfall Breathes New Life into Udhampur's Strawberry Fields

The recent rains in Udhampur have brought much-needed relief to strawberry farmers after a lengthy dry spell threatened their crops. Government subsidies are aiding recovery efforts as the rainfall revives irrigation sources. With renewed hope, farmers anticipate a significant boost in their yield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:09 IST
Rainfall Breathes New Life into Udhampur's Strawberry Fields
A strawberry cultivator in Udhampur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited rains have finally graced Udhampur, rejuvenating strawberry fields that had been parched from an extended dry spell. Farmers in the region, struggling with dried-out fields and diminishing water sources, are now breathing a sigh of relief with expectations of an improved yield.

Among those benefiting is Rashpal Singh, a local farmer, who expressed gratitude for the timely government subsidies, stating, "We got huge relief due to the rains 3 to 4 days ago." The government provides financial assistance of Rs 13,000 per kanal, offering crucial support as farmers face the daunting task of recovery.

Chief Horticulture Officer Brij Vallav Gupta confirmed the distribution of subsidies across five hectares, emphasizing the impact of recent rainfall. "With ample rainfall, all crops, especially strawberries, will thrive," he asserted, marking a hopeful turnaround for the agricultural community that foresees a 70% yield despite past challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025