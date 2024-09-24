Chinese Components Dominating Russian Weaponry in Ukraine Conflict
Roughly 60% of foreign parts in Russian weapons on the Ukrainian battlefield come from China, according to Ukraine's presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk. He notes that vital components are also sourced from the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan, and Switzerland. Despite western sanctions, Russia continues to acquire western microchips and semiconductors.
Roughly 60% of the foreign parts found in Russian weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine come via China, Ukraine's presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk told reporters on Tuesday. "If you take all the usual types of weapons and count the foreign made components – about 60% would be coming from China. We have had lengthy discussions with some manufacturers about this," Vlasiuk said.
"The PRC (China) is the biggest problem I would say." He said important parts used in surveillance, drones and missiles have also originated from the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and Switzerland among other western countries.
Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and despite sweeping western sanctions, Moscow has been able to replenish its military machine with western microchips and semiconductors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JSW Infrastructure Sanctions Rs 2,359 Crore Capex for Port Capacity Boost
U.S. to Impose Sanctions Over Iran-Russia Ballistic Missile Transfers
Iran Dismisses Weapons Transfers Allegations Amid Rising Western Sanctions
Britain Announces New Sanctions Amid Rising Tensions
US and Britain Accuse Iran of Supplying Missiles to Russia: New Sanctions Imposed