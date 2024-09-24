Karnataka High Court Boosts Anti-Corruption Movement by Dismissing CM's Petition
The Karnataka High Court dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against a prosecutorial sanction in the MUDA scam, bolstering the anti-corruption movement. The decision was hailed by complainant TJ Abraham while Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy vowed to challenge it in higher courts. The BJP demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation.
The anti-corruption movement in Karnataka received significant momentum after the state's High Court dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against the governor's prosecution sanction in the alleged MUDA scam. TJ Abraham, one of the complainants, hailed the verdict as a landmark decision. 'It is a fantastic order. We were prepared for it,' Abraham told reporters.
In August, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted the sanction based on applications filed by social activists Pradeep Kumar SP, TJ Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna. Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy responded to the verdict by stating that the decision would be challenged in higher courts, including the Supreme Court. 'We have faith in the law. We will fight it out,' Reddy said.
The case involves allegations that MUDA illegally allotted 14 prime sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah's wife. The High Court's interim order initially directed a special court to delay further actions. The BJP welcomed the verdict and demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation, emphasizing that corruption has no place in India.
