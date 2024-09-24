Karnataka Political Turmoil: High Court Dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's Plea in MUDA Scam

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday expressed no surprise as the High Court dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea against the governor's sanction for his prosecution in the alleged MUDA land allotment scam. Kharge emphasized that the Congress believes in the law and the Constitution.

'I am not surprised. The move to involve the Governor's Office was intended to play out this way. The Governor has clearly overstepped his legal bounds,' Kharge told ANI. 'This is part of a standard playbook we've seen in Jharkhand and Delhi and now in Karnataka. While the BJP may have the Governor, we have Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution,' he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed any notion of resignation, labeling the issue as a 'political conspiracy' by the BJP. 'There is no question of resignation by the CM. This is a conspiracy against opposition leaders across the country,' he told reporters, affirming the party's respect for the legal system and commitment to fighting the perceived injustice.

Reacting to the judgment, the Karnataka Congress vowed to continue their fight against 'injustice' and accused Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot of covering up complaints against BJP leaders. 'We will not yield to the Governor's attempts to destabilize the government,' the state Congress unit stated on X.

The BJP, however, called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister, with Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra citing the High Court's ruling as validation. 'The judge observed that all are equal before the law. We demand the CM's resignation,' Vijayendra said.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to sanction an investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged illegal land allotments in Mysuru. Justice Nagaprasanna noted that the Governor's decision was made after due consideration.

