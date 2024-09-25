Left Menu

Voter Enthusiasm Surges in J&K as Polls Record 10.22% Turnout by 9 AM

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 10.22 percent voter turnout by 9 am in the second phase of elections. Voting commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm across the Union Territory. Enthusiasm is evident as seen in long queues of voters, with over 25 lakh eligible voters participating.

Visuals from Budgam (Photo/X@ECISVEEP) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir reported a voter turnout of 10.22 percent by 9 am in the second phase of elections, according to the Election Commission of India. The Poonch district saw the highest turnout at 14.41 percent, followed by Reasi at 13.37 percent and Rajouri at 12.71 percent.

Voting began at 7 am today and will continue until 6 pm. Bronze medal-winning Paralympian archer Rakesh Kumar was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in Katra.

Long queues were visible at various polling stations across the Union Territory, reflecting the enthusiasm of voters who have awaited elections for a decade. Notably, 102-year-old voter Hagi Karam Din Bhat chose to vote at a polling station in Reasi. The second phase of Assembly elections sees 25.78 lakh eligible voters deciding the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

