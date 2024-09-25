Ajmer Court to Hear Petition on Removal of Encroachments at Khwaja Garib Nawaz Shrine

A local court in Ajmer is set to hear a petition concerning the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz on Wednesday. The petition emphasizes the right to worship and calls for the removal of encroachments, additionally requesting a survey of the area by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The lawsuit filed demands that the shrine complex of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti be officially declared the Temple of Bhagwan Sankat Mochan Mahadev and permits worship there. This comes amidst allegations of unauthorized occupation by the Dargah committee, further requesting a thorough survey of the shrine's vicinity by the ASI.

This petition was filed by Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Seva, through lawyer Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh in an Ajmer court. Gupta identifies himself as the guardian of the Temple of Bhagwan Sankat Mochan Mahadev. In accordance with Section 75 of the Civil Procedure Code, the Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India have been made respondents in the case. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)