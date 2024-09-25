Left Menu

Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Proposals to Ease Middle-Class Struggles

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a range of economic proposals designed to lower living costs for middle and lower-class Americans while boosting the overall economy. These measures include tax hikes for the wealthy, increased corporate taxes, expanded child tax credits, affordable housing initiatives, and support for small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:41 IST
Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Proposals to Ease Middle-Class Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has introduced a series of economic proposals aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by middle and lower-class Americans. Her framework promises not to raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000 annually while endorsing significant tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations.

Among her initiatives are a 25% minimum tax on fortunes exceeding $100 million and an increased long-term capital gains tax for those earning over $1 million annually. Harris also supports Biden's plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, reversing part of a tax cut initiated by former President Trump.

In addition to tax reforms, Harris aims to permanently restore an enhanced Child Tax Credit, expand affordable housing through tax incentives, introduce a generous small business tax deduction, cap childcare costs, and enact measures to prevent price gouging on groceries. Each proposal seeks to address specific economic challenges while fostering growth and equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024