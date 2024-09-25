Left Menu

India's Coal Import Demand Surges Amid Domestic Production Increase

India, with one of the world's largest coal reserves, has seen a 0.9% rise in coal imports from April-July FY25, reaching 90.51 million tonnes. This increase is necessary to meet the demand for coking and high-grade thermal coal, essential for industries like steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:17 IST
India's Coal Import Demand Surges Amid Domestic Production Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's coal imports have seen a slight uptick of 0.9% during the April-July period of FY25, reaching 90.51 million tonnes, as per an official statement released on Wednesday. This modest rise comes amid a significant 9.56% increase in domestic coal production, which climbed to 321.40 million tonnes from 293.35 million tonnes in the previous financial year.

Despite possessing the world's fifth-largest coal reserves and being the second-largest consumer, India faces a pressing need for specific types of coal that are not readily available domestically. The Ministry of Coal highlighted the critical need for coking coal and high-grade thermal coal imports, essential for industries like steel.

In July alone, coal imports surged by 15.9% to 21.81 million tonnes compared to the same month in the previous year. However, imports for blending purposes saw a decline of 8.2%, even as coal-based power generation grew by 10.18% year-on-year from April to July 2024. Additionally, the non-regulated sector's coal imports dropped significantly by 11%, from 50.53 million tonnes to 44.97 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024