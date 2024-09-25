Delhi HC Warns DUSU Polls Could Be Deferred Over Election Defacement

The Delhi High Court issued a stern warning to Delhi University and the Election Authority, suggesting that the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls could be deferred if the defacement caused during the election campaign is not properly addressed. The court emphasized that elections should be a 'festival of democracy,' not a platform for laundering money.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, along with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, expressed serious concerns about the integrity of the election process in light of excessive spending and rule violations during the campaign. The bench specifically directed that all spray-painted walls and other forms of vandalism must be cleaned up. The Vice Chancellor was urged to take these issues seriously, with the court warning that polls could be annulled if necessary.

The court strongly urged Delhi University to take decisive action to ensure strict compliance with election regulations. Following assurances from the concerned authorities of a meeting with all stakeholders to address defacement and violations, the court deferred the hearing to the next day. Despite a new circular on election rules and regulations, the court criticized public authorities for their inaction on widespread vandalism and stressed that they must enforce orders effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)