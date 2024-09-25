BJP Criticizes Rumored Elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin Amid Allegations of Misgovernance
The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has accused the DMK government of focusing on personal gains rather than state welfare amid rumors of Udhayanidhi Stalin's promotion to deputy chief minister. They allege rampant corruption and nepotism, urging voters to choose wisely in the 2026 elections.
- Country:
- India
Amid speculation about Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's promotion to deputy chief minister, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has criticized the DMK government's planned cabinet reshuffle as deceptive and self-serving.
BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad attributed Udhayanidhi's rise to his family legacy, citing his relationship to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and current Chief Minister MK Stalin. Prasad accused the DMK government of rampant corruption, nepotism, and crony capitalism over the past three years.
Prasad emphasized that the Chief Minister should work for the welfare of all Tamil Nadu families, not just his own. He questioned why the Chief Minister shows so much enthusiasm for his son's growth in the sports department while neglecting the state's development and people's welfare.
Prasad criticized the DMK's family-dominated politics and the Chief Minister's monarchic style of succession. He claimed that the BJP-led alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises clean governance, urging Tamil Nadu voters to make informed choices in the 2026 elections.
On September 19, Tamil Nadu minister Tha Mo Anbarasan mentioned that Udhayanidhi Stalin might be announced as Deputy Chief Minister within the week. He also noted the party's plans for the DMK Diamond Jubilee public meeting on September 28, coordinated by Kanchipuram South and North districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Soccer Association Bans Players Amid Major Corruption Crackdown
China's Football Association bans 43 people for life after corruption investigation
China Bans 43 Over Football Corruption: A Crackdown on Match-Fixing
Delhi Minister Calls for Transparency in Desilting Corruption Case
CBI Court Remands Ex-Principal of RG Kar Medical College in Corruption Case