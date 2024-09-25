Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rumored Elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin Amid Allegations of Misgovernance

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has accused the DMK government of focusing on personal gains rather than state welfare amid rumors of Udhayanidhi Stalin's promotion to deputy chief minister. They allege rampant corruption and nepotism, urging voters to choose wisely in the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:34 IST
BJP Criticizes Rumored Elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin Amid Allegations of Misgovernance
BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculation about Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's promotion to deputy chief minister, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has criticized the DMK government's planned cabinet reshuffle as deceptive and self-serving.

BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad attributed Udhayanidhi's rise to his family legacy, citing his relationship to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and current Chief Minister MK Stalin. Prasad accused the DMK government of rampant corruption, nepotism, and crony capitalism over the past three years.

Prasad emphasized that the Chief Minister should work for the welfare of all Tamil Nadu families, not just his own. He questioned why the Chief Minister shows so much enthusiasm for his son's growth in the sports department while neglecting the state's development and people's welfare.

Prasad criticized the DMK's family-dominated politics and the Chief Minister's monarchic style of succession. He claimed that the BJP-led alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises clean governance, urging Tamil Nadu voters to make informed choices in the 2026 elections.

On September 19, Tamil Nadu minister Tha Mo Anbarasan mentioned that Udhayanidhi Stalin might be announced as Deputy Chief Minister within the week. He also noted the party's plans for the DMK Diamond Jubilee public meeting on September 28, coordinated by Kanchipuram South and North districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

