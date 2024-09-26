TNPA and Partners Launch Environmental Impact Assessment for LNG Terminal at Port of Ngqura

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), in partnership with Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has launched a market solicitation for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as part of the proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the Port of Ngqura.

Through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, TNPA aims to appoint a service provider responsible for evaluating the environmental compliance and sustainability of the LNG terminal project. This assessment will include an in-depth analysis of ecological considerations and local regulations necessary for obtaining critical environmental authorizations. Key components of the EIA will encompass seismic surveys, marine ecology evaluations, climate change impact studies, and socio-economic assessments.

The EIA is being conducted alongside negotiations for a Terminal Operator Agreement (TOA) between TNPA and the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF), which is tasked with constructing and operating an onshore LNG regasification facility at the Port of Ngqura for a duration of 30 years. This collaboration follows a Section 79 process initiated by the former Minister of Transport under the National Ports Act of 2005.

Acting TNPA Chief Executive Phyllis Difeto stated, “This milestone is a critical step towards the development of the LNG terminal at the Port of Ngqura. Through its commercial seaports, TNPA is at the forefront of enabling the gas-to-power project pipeline while ensuring supply security and unlocking global opportunities for sustainable impact.”

The Port of Ngqura LNG Terminal is among 12 priority infrastructure projects designated as Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) in March 2024. The partnership between TNPA, ISA, and IDC is expediting the EIA process, with the RFP set to close on 30 October 2024. Additionally, an RFP for Prefeasibility Studies is expected to be issued by the end of September 2024.

Mameetse Masemola, Acting Head of Infrastructure South Africa, emphasized the importance of the project, stating, “ISA provides strategic, technical, and financial advisory support to project sponsors for the development and implementation of national pipeline projects and strategic integrated projects. This project is one of the flagship initiatives we proudly support, and we are excited about the progress being made.”