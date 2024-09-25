Left Menu

Hartek Group Bags Major Power Systems Project

Hartek Group has secured a significant 765 KV power systems project from Power Grid and is also executing a 300 MW energy project. The company has surpassed 10 GW of solar capacity through its power system, transmission and distribution (T&D), and renewable EPC business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hartek Group celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday, announcing it has been awarded a 765 KV power systems project by Power Grid.

In addition, the company is currently working on a 300 MW energy project, as stated in a press release.

The announcement also highlighted that Hartek Group has successfully crossed the 10 GW mark in solar capacity through its power system, T&D, and Renewable EPC business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

