Hartek Group Bags Major Power Systems Project

Hartek Group celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday, announcing it has been awarded a 765 KV power systems project by Power Grid.

In addition, the company is currently working on a 300 MW energy project, as stated in a press release.

The announcement also highlighted that Hartek Group has successfully crossed the 10 GW mark in solar capacity through its power system, T&D, and Renewable EPC business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)