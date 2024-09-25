Hartek Group Bags Major Power Systems Project
Hartek Group has secured a significant 765 KV power systems project from Power Grid and is also executing a 300 MW energy project. The company has surpassed 10 GW of solar capacity through its power system, transmission and distribution (T&D), and renewable EPC business.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Hartek Group celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday, announcing it has been awarded a 765 KV power systems project by Power Grid.
In addition, the company is currently working on a 300 MW energy project, as stated in a press release.
The announcement also highlighted that Hartek Group has successfully crossed the 10 GW mark in solar capacity through its power system, T&D, and Renewable EPC business operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CESC Limited Expands Renewable Energy Footprint with New Solar Project
ADB and Solomon Islands Partner to Boost Renewable Energy Transition
Balancing Renewable Energy with Wildlife Conservation: Insights from S P Yadav
EIB and DBSA Commit Additional Funds to Boost South Africa's Renewable Energy Capacity
Indo-German Platform to Boost Global Green Investments at Renewable Energy Expo