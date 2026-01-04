Left Menu

Power Grid Sabotage Leaves Berlin in the Dark

A politically motivated attack on high-voltage power lines in south-west Berlin, attributed to left-wing extremists, has left many households and businesses without electricity. While some power has been restored, thousands remain affected. Snowy weather hinders restoration efforts. The incident is under investigation as arson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:03 IST
Power Grid Sabotage Leaves Berlin in the Dark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Many households and businesses in south-west Berlin are facing electricity disruptions after high-voltage power lines were damaged by a politically motivated arson attack. City authorities have confirmed the involvement of left-wing extremists in the incident.

The fire erupted on Saturday morning on a cable bridge over the Teltow Canal, near the Lichterfelde power plant, initially leaving over 45,000 households and 2,200 businesses in four districts without power. Essential services such as heating and internet were also compromised.

Berlin's Senator for Economic Affairs, Franziska Giffey, labeled it as a severe outage affecting tens of thousands, including critical institutions. Although electricity has been restored to some, many households could face darkness until Thursday, given the challenges posed by snowy and freezing conditions. Authorities are investigating this as a potential case of arson, recalling a similar incident last September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

 Global
2
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

 United States
3
Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

 India
4
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026