Putin Warns of Nuclear Retaliation for Attacked Russia
President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that Russia might deploy nuclear weapons if attacked by any state. He emphasized that a conventional attack on Russia, if backed by a nuclear power, would be treated as a joint strike.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a stern warning on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia could resort to the use of nuclear weapons if attacked by any nation.
He highlighted that any conventional attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear-armed nation would be perceived as a joint attack.
Putin's remarks have underscored the high-stakes nature of geopolitical tensions involving nuclear-armed states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
