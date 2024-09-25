Hurricane Helene Shuts Down Gulf Oil and Gas Production

Hurricane Helene has caused a significant disruption in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, shutting down 29% of crude oil production and 17% of natural gas output, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The storm has compelled energy producers to halt around 511,000 barrels per day of oil production and nearly 313 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Located about 480 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Hurricane Helene is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

