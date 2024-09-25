Hurricane Helene Shuts Down Gulf Oil and Gas Production
Hurricane Helene has disrupted significant crude oil and natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with 29% of crude and 17% of natural gas outputs being shut. Energy producers halted approximately 511,000 barrels per day of oil and 313 million cubic feet of natural gas due to the storm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:39 IST
Located about 480 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Hurricane Helene is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.
