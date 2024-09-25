Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Shuts Down Gulf Oil and Gas Production

Hurricane Helene has disrupted significant crude oil and natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with 29% of crude and 17% of natural gas outputs being shut. Energy producers halted approximately 511,000 barrels per day of oil and 313 million cubic feet of natural gas due to the storm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Helene has caused a significant disruption in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, shutting down 29% of crude oil production and 17% of natural gas output, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The storm has compelled energy producers to halt around 511,000 barrels per day of oil production and nearly 313 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Located about 480 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Hurricane Helene is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

