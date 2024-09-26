Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Activity Faces July Decline

In July, Argentina's economic activity decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous year. This drop was less severe than the 3.9% contraction predicted by analysts surveyed by Reuters, according to the nation's official statistics agency.

Argentina's economic activity experienced a 1.3% decline in July from the same period last year, according to the country's official statistics agency.

This result was a significant improvement over the 3.9% contraction anticipated by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The data highlights the current challenges facing Argentina's economy, while also suggesting a less severe downturn than initially feared.

