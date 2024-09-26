Argentina's Economic Activity Faces July Decline
In July, Argentina's economic activity decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous year. This drop was less severe than the 3.9% contraction predicted by analysts surveyed by Reuters, according to the nation's official statistics agency.
The data highlights the current challenges facing Argentina's economy, while also suggesting a less severe downturn than initially feared.
(With inputs from agencies.)
