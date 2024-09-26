House Approves Stopgap Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown
The U.S. House of Representatives secured sufficient votes to pass a temporary funding bill on Wednesday, thereby averting a partial government shutdown that would have started next week. Voting is still ongoing.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a critical stopgap funding bill on Wednesday, securing enough votes to prevent a partial government shutdown that was set to begin next week.
As lawmakers continue to cast their votes, the bill's passage marks a significant step in maintaining government operations.
This temporary funding measure is intended to buy more time for lawmakers to negotiate a more permanent budget solution.
