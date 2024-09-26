Leopard Attack: Five-Month-Old Baby Survives Critical Injuries in Jamnagar
A five-month-old baby girl survived critical injuries after a leopard attacked her in Jamnagar. The infant was brought to the hospital in a grievous condition but is now stable and conscious following treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A five-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being attacked by a leopard while sleeping with her mother outside her home in Jamnagar.
Dr. Sonal Shah, from GG Hospital in Jamnagar, stated the incident occurred between 6 am and 6:30 am, when the toddler was brought to the ICU with grievous injuries. The leopard had attacked the baby while she slept, causing a bleeding head injury and brain hemorrhage.
Immediate medical intervention, including a CT scan, blood transfusion, and stitches, has stabilized the child, who has regained consciousness and is currently improving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement