Belgium Pushes for EU Ban on Russian LNG Imports

Belgium has called on the European Union to impose a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, according to a report by the Financial Times on Thursday, which cited Belgium's energy minister.

Energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten expressed that the EU must "go further" to prevent Russian LNG from entering the bloc, as concerns grow over increasing imports.

Van der Straeten warned that companies are unable to break long-term contracts unless the EU as a whole imposes sanctions against Russian LNG.

(With inputs from agencies.)