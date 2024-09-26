Left Menu

Belgium Pushes for EU Ban on Russian LNG Imports

Belgium has called on the European Union to enact a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. This move comes amidst concerns about rising imports and the inability of companies to break long-term contracts without bloc-wide sanctions.

Updated: 26-09-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgium has called on the European Union to impose a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, according to a report by the Financial Times on Thursday, which cited Belgium's energy minister.

Energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten expressed that the EU must "go further" to prevent Russian LNG from entering the bloc, as concerns grow over increasing imports.

Van der Straeten warned that companies are unable to break long-term contracts unless the EU as a whole imposes sanctions against Russian LNG.

