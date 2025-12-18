Left Menu

Controversy Over U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges for Israel Targeting

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against two ICC judges for pursuing actions against Israel. This decision adds to the 11 court officials already under U.S. sanctions. The ICC condemned these measures as attacks against its judicial independence, warning of risks to the international legal framework.

18-12-2025
The United States has ramped up pressure on the International Criminal Court (ICC) by sanctioning two of its judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that this move is in response to the judges' actions targeting Israeli nationals without Israel's consent.

The judges were involved in voting against an Israeli legal challenge concerning the ICC's investigation into events post-October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas. The ICC has criticized these sanctions as undermining its independence and jeopardizing the global legal system, emphasizing the risks posed to international law.

The newly imposed sanctions are part of a larger series of measures taken by the U.S., which has already sanctioned other ICC officials. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans targeting the designated individuals and their families within the United States.

