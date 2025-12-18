Left Menu

US Targets Iran's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

The United States imposed sanctions on 29 vessels and management firms linked to Iran's oil exports. These sanctions target the 'shadow fleet,' which Washington claims uses deceptive practices. This move is part of the U.S. strategy to restrict Iran's petroleum revenue used for its military programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:27 IST
US Targets Iran's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States intensified its stance against Iran by imposing sanctions on 29 vessels and their managing companies on Thursday, targeting Tehran's 'shadow fleet.' These vessels allegedly export Iranian oil through fraudulent practices, according to the U.S. Treasury. The action reflects Washington's efforts to curb Iran's petroleum revenue, which it claims funds Iran's military endeavors.

The 'shadow fleet' comprises ships operating under obscured ownership and lacking necessary insurance, thus sidestepping international regulations. John Hurley, the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, stated the administration's resolve: 'We will continue to deprive the regime of the petroleum revenue it uses to fund its military and weapons programs.'

The sanctions also apply to Egyptian businessman Hatem Elsaid Farid Ibrahim Sakr and his companies, linked to seven of the listed vessels. This move follows recent U.S. actions against a tanker carrying Venezuelan oil, illustrating the escalating tensions between Washington and both Tehran and Caracas over restricted oil dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025