Varanasi Boatmen Struggle Amid Prolonged Boating Ban, Gather Unheard Pleas

The boatmen in Varanasi face a severe livelihood crisis due to a prolonged ban on boating operations along the Ganga river despite receding water levels. The community is urging the government for intervention as they struggle with financial hardships and lack of basic necessities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:06 IST
Visuals from Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The boatmen in Varanasi are experiencing a severe livelihood crisis due to a continued ban on boating operations along the Ganga River, even as water levels have started to recede. The water levels had surged due to heavy rainfall but have since been declining, leaving behind silt on the Varanasi ghats.

Local boatman Ashok Kumar told ANI that the ban has been in place for over two and a half months, causing significant financial strain. "Boats are our only source of income. I've run out of money and can't even pay my children's school fees. The situation is dire, and we are desperate for help," he lamented.

Another local, Shivanine Sahani, noted that while the media has shown interest in their plight, no tangible support has materialized. "Despite several media visits, our crisis remains overlooked. We urge the government to resume boating operations and provide immediate aid to prevent our families from starving," he said, estimating that water levels will normalize in 10 to 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

