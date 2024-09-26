Allegations of Torture and Killings Surface at Mozambique LNG Plant

French oil major TotalEnergies has denied knowledge of torture and killings allegedly carried out by Mozambican soldiers at its future LNG plant site, following a report by Politico.

The report claims that between July and September 2021, soldiers detained and killed numerous locals at the site. Both the Mozambican defense ministry and presidency did not respond to requests for comment.

The project, which has been on pause due to Islamist attacks, is under investigation in Paris for allegedly failing to ensure subcontractor safety during evacuation. TotalEnergies hopes to restart the project after Mozambique's presidential elections.

