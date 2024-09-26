Left Menu

European Shares Surge on Chinese Stimulus Hopes and Micron's Strong Forecast

European shares surged on Thursday, propelled by China-exposed luxury and mining stocks, driven by news of aggressive economic stimulus from China. The STOXX 600 index hit a new high. Chip stocks also soared following a robust revenue forecast from U.S. firm Micron. Key sectors, such as technology, showed significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:41 IST
European Shares Surge on Chinese Stimulus Hopes and Micron's Strong Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares surged on Thursday, driven by strong performances in China-exposed stocks like luxury and miners, following news of aggressive Chinese economic stimulus. Chip stocks also experienced a boost after U.S. firm Micron issued a strong revenue forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3% to close at 525.61 points, marking an all-time closing high, just shy of the intraday record. Chinese leadership pledged crucial fiscal spending to reach this year's target of approximately 5% economic growth, spurring market expectations for additional stimulus beyond the measures already announced this week.

China-exposed luxury firms, such as LVMH and Hermes, saw gains of around 9% each, while a gauge of Europe's top luxury firms increased by 6.5%. Mining stocks climbed 4.3% on rising base metal prices. Europe's technology sector jumped 3%, buoyed by semiconductor companies' gains after Micron Technology forecast stronger-than-expected revenue due to AI demand. However, heavyweight energy shares dropped 3% as crude oil prices fell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024