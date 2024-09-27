Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticizes BJP Over MUDA Scam Allegations Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP for targeting Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, calling for an investigation into ex-CM Yediyurappa's corruption charges. Karnataka Govt. withdrew CBI consent citing misuse concerns, while Law Minister HK Patil labeled CBI as biased.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government over its allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam. He called out the BJP for not investigating corruption charges against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa.
Raut, whose party is a partner in the Congress-led INDIA alliance, accused the BJP of pressuring the Governor to target Siddaramaiah. He criticized the BJP's actions, claiming they shelter corrupt politicians while prosecuting those in opposition-led governments.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government withdrew its consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the MUDA scam. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Law Minister HK Patil cited concerns over CBI's misuse of power and alleged bias, expressing the need to prevent wrongful actions by the agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
