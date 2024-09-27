Strengthening Indian Agriculture: Innovations and Partnerships at CropLife India's National Conference

CropLife India organized a National Conference coinciding with its 44th Annual General Meeting, emphasizing the role of partnerships in advancing Indian agriculture. The event saw keynotes from top government officials, including the Minister of State for Law and Justice and other agriculture ministers, who discussed policies to propel the agrochemical sector.

Conference sessions delved into crucial themes such as precision agriculture technologies, progressive regulatory policies, and a global perspective on agricultural development. Special attention was given to farmers through sessions like "Ek Charcha – Annadata ke Saath," aimed at fostering direct dialogues with the farming community.

Prominent speakers highlighted the importance of sustainable practices, new agricultural technologies, and the integration of systems like the Integrated Pest Management System (IPMS). Initiatives from both the government and private sector emphasized the critical need for a robust and supportive policy framework to ensure the continued growth and resilience of Indian agriculture.

