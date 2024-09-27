Karnataka CM Refuses to Resign Amid MUDA Land Allotment Scam Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday firmly stated he will not resign over the MUDA land allotment scam allegations. He claimed that the opposition's demands are a strategic move to destabilize his administration. 'I will not resign. HD Kumaraswamy is a minister; he is on bail after an FIR was lodged against him. He is a minister in the Narendra Modi government. It's a politics by them to destabilise our government; that is why they are doing it,' Siddaramaiah told reporters.

'They tried Operation Lotus but failed because we have 136 legislators. They formed government without a mandate twice; did Yediyurappa win? We will battle this legally,' he added. Senior Minister Priyank Kharge challenged the BJP to present evidence of corruption in the MUDA case.

'The CM is very clear about being open to investigation. We have set up an SIT with a retired judge at the helm. BJP is free to submit any documents to the investigative agencies, including the Lokayukta,' Kharge stated. However, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged widespread corruption by Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam and accused him of admitting guilt.

'The CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has admitted there is prima facie corruption in the MUDA scam. This is why he revoked the general consent given to CBI. The Karnataka HC concluded that the CM was involved in giving an undue benefit of Rs 55 crores to his family. To safeguard his wrongdoing, he is preventing independent investigation,' Bhandari claimed. On Wednesday, a Special Court in Bengaluru directed Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate Siddaramaiah in the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

