Left Menu

Controversy Over Farm Laws: BJP Denies Kangana's Statement, Congress Reacts Strongly

BJP disassociates from Kangana Ranaut's call to revive farm laws, while Congress criticizes the government's stance. Kangana later apologized for her remarks, highlighting the controversy's impact on upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:29 IST
Controversy Over Farm Laws: BJP Denies Kangana's Statement, Congress Reacts Strongly
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distanced itself from actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's comments on reviving farm laws, which were repealed following extended farmer protests. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's demand to reinstate these laws.

Kangana had earlier suggested reintroducing the farm laws, claiming farmers themselves should demand their return. Reacting to this, Congress's Ramesh criticized the BJP for remaining silent on crucial issues. He emphasized that matters like the socio-economic caste census and reservation limits would be significant in upcoming elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

Following backlash, Kangana issued an apology, stating she would align her views with the BJP's official stance moving forward. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia clarified that her remarks were personal and not representative of the party's position on farm bills. The controversy puts significant political implications under the microscope as state elections loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024