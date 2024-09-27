Controversy Over Farm Laws: BJP Denies Kangana's Statement, Congress Reacts Strongly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distanced itself from actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's comments on reviving farm laws, which were repealed following extended farmer protests. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's demand to reinstate these laws.

Kangana had earlier suggested reintroducing the farm laws, claiming farmers themselves should demand their return. Reacting to this, Congress's Ramesh criticized the BJP for remaining silent on crucial issues. He emphasized that matters like the socio-economic caste census and reservation limits would be significant in upcoming elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

Following backlash, Kangana issued an apology, stating she would align her views with the BJP's official stance moving forward. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia clarified that her remarks were personal and not representative of the party's position on farm bills. The controversy puts significant political implications under the microscope as state elections loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)