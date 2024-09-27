Left Menu

NPA Secures First Conviction and Confiscation Order in Steinhoff Case

Dr. Burger pleaded guilty to three counts of insider trading after selling Steinhoff shares based on a tip from the company’s former CEO, Markus Jooste, shortly before the company's stock value plummeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:39 IST
NPA Secures First Conviction and Confiscation Order in Steinhoff Case
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has achieved its first conviction, sentence, and confiscation order in connection with the infamous Steinhoff corporate fraud case. Dr Gerhardus Burger, a former Steinhoff physician, was sentenced by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria to five years of imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, provided he is not convicted of insider trading during this period. Additionally, a confiscation order for €90,000 (R1.8 million) was issued, tied to funds seized by Swiss authorities after Steinhoff's collapse.

Dr. Burger pleaded guilty to three counts of insider trading after selling Steinhoff shares based on a tip from the company’s former CEO, Markus Jooste, shortly before the company's stock value plummeted. Jooste, who was central to the fraud case, took his own life before facing charges. The NPA hailed the conviction as a critical step in the complex Steinhoff case. Dr. Burger is set to testify against his accomplices in further criminal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024