Left Menu

Deadly Explosion Rocks Petrol Station in Dagestan

An explosion at a petrol station in Dagestan, Russia, resulted in 10 fatalities, including two children, and injured 11 others. The blast occurred near Makhachkala, disrupting local energy supply. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:35 IST
Deadly Explosion Rocks Petrol Station in Dagestan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion at a petrol station in Russia's Caspian Sea region of Dagestan killed 10 people on Friday, including two children, the emergencies ministry said.

A ministry statement on the Telegram messaging app said 11 people were injured in the blast outside the regional capital of Makhachkala. It said rescue teams had been recovering bodies from under rubble and brought a fire under control. A health ministry official told Russian news agencies that eight people were being treated in hospital, including one in serious condition.

Dagenergo, the regional power operator, said the explosion damaged 'energy objects' and that power supply was partially disrupted in nearby districts. A local branch of the Investigative Committee, which deals with serious crimes in Russia, said it had opened a criminal case and was establishing the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024