PM Modi Accuses Congress of Corruption and Farmer Betrayal at Haryana Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Hisar rally, accused Congress of corruption, lying to the public, and betraying farmers. He highlighted BJP's achievements and criticized Congress for infighting and failing to support the Dalit community. Modi urged voters to re-elect BJP for continued development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hisar (Photo/X:@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during a rally in poll-bound Haryana on Saturday. He accused Congress of deceiving the public with lies, corruption, and betrayal of farmers, while asserting that the BJP government in the state has served all sections of society.

Addressing a crowd in Hisar, Modi alleged that Congress is plagued by infighting and criticized its leaders' chief ministerial ambitions. 'In Congress-ruled states, only one or two crops are purchased at the MSP. How can farmers trust such deceitful Congress?' he asked, contrasting it with BJP's procurement of 24 crops at the MSP. Modi emphasized Haryana's trust in BJP and its focus on development.

Calling for a 'non-stop' Haryana, Modi claimed that the public is set to bring BJP to power for a third consecutive term. Marking Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, he lauded all contributors to Haryana's progress. He further lambasted Congress for putting electoral interests over public issues and alleged that the party has closed its doors to the Dalit community.

He ridiculed Congress's instability, citing the situation in neighboring Himachal Pradesh and farmer suicides in Karnataka under Congress rule. Modi also referenced the 2016 surgical strikes, criticizing Congress for questioning the army's actions. Haryana will vote on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

