PM Modi Accuses Congress of Corruption and Farmer Betrayal at Haryana Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during a rally in poll-bound Haryana on Saturday. He accused Congress of deceiving the public with lies, corruption, and betrayal of farmers, while asserting that the BJP government in the state has served all sections of society.

Addressing a crowd in Hisar, Modi alleged that Congress is plagued by infighting and criticized its leaders' chief ministerial ambitions. 'In Congress-ruled states, only one or two crops are purchased at the MSP. How can farmers trust such deceitful Congress?' he asked, contrasting it with BJP's procurement of 24 crops at the MSP. Modi emphasized Haryana's trust in BJP and its focus on development.

Calling for a 'non-stop' Haryana, Modi claimed that the public is set to bring BJP to power for a third consecutive term. Marking Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, he lauded all contributors to Haryana's progress. He further lambasted Congress for putting electoral interests over public issues and alleged that the party has closed its doors to the Dalit community.

He ridiculed Congress's instability, citing the situation in neighboring Himachal Pradesh and farmer suicides in Karnataka under Congress rule. Modi also referenced the 2016 surgical strikes, criticizing Congress for questioning the army's actions. Haryana will vote on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.

