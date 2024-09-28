Rahul Gandhi Urges Jaishankar to Secure Release of 37 Tamil Fishermen Held by Sri Lanka

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the release of 37 Tamil fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities. In his letter, Gandhi emphasized the urgency of the matter and requested immediate action.

The fishermen, arrested on September 21, were reportedly attempting to rescue a Sri Lankan boat in distress when they crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line. Despite seeking assistance from Sri Lankan authorities, they were detained, and their boats, which are community property, were seized.

Gandhi condemned the recurrent arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities and highlighted the issue's significance to both the Tamil Nadu and central governments. Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Jaishankar have communicated extensively on the issue, with assurances of proactive measures from the Centre.

