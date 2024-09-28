Left Menu

Major Fire Disrupts Production at Tata Electronics, Key iPhone Component Supplier in India

A significant fire at Tata Electronics' plant in Tamil Nadu, India, led to the hospitalisation of two individuals and medical treatment for eight others. The incident halted production of Apple iPhone components. Emergency protocols ensured the safety of 523 workers on shift during the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fire at Tata Electronics' plant in Tamil Nadu, India, has disrupted production of Apple iPhone components. The blaze resulted in two hospitalisations and medical treatment for eight others. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

The fire, which struck the plant in the city of Hosur, occurred near an upcoming iPhone manufacturing building within the Tata complex. The district's administrative official, K.M. Sarayu, confirmed the fire was contained and fully extinguished, though manufacturing has yet to resume.

Approximately 523 workers were evacuated from the facility as emergency protocols were activated. The cause of the fire, speculated to be chemical-related, is still being investigated. Apple's supply chain has faced multiple incidents in India recently, with this being a significant blow as the company seeks to diversify beyond China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

