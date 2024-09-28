Major Fire Disrupts Production at Tata Electronics, Key iPhone Component Supplier in India

A significant fire at Tata Electronics' plant in Tamil Nadu, India, has disrupted production of Apple iPhone components. The blaze resulted in two hospitalisations and medical treatment for eight others. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

The fire, which struck the plant in the city of Hosur, occurred near an upcoming iPhone manufacturing building within the Tata complex. The district's administrative official, K.M. Sarayu, confirmed the fire was contained and fully extinguished, though manufacturing has yet to resume.

Approximately 523 workers were evacuated from the facility as emergency protocols were activated. The cause of the fire, speculated to be chemical-related, is still being investigated. Apple's supply chain has faced multiple incidents in India recently, with this being a significant blow as the company seeks to diversify beyond China.

