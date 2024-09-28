Left Menu

Minister Emphasizes Modern Training for Agricultural Startups

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the need for updated training modules for agricultural startups. He urged focus on crop diversification, natural farming, and value addition. The government aims to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, promote sustainable agriculture, and improve services to farmers, as discussed in a meeting with World Bank officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:01 IST
Minister Emphasizes Modern Training for Agricultural Startups
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stressed the crucial need for modern training modules for agricultural startups in India. He called for well-researched curricula during the virtual foundation-laying ceremony of the Executive Hostel Block and Training Block of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management in Hyderabad.

Chouhan emphasized that the training modules should address both traditional and current requirements in agricultural practices. He also urged for focus on crop diversification, value addition, and the promotion of natural farming. Expressing concern over the decline in pigeon pea cultivation in Jharkhand, he announced that the Centre will procure pulses and send a team to encourage cultivation in the region.

Meanwhile in Delhi, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi met with World Bank Vice-President for the South Asian Region, Martin Raiser, to discuss government priorities in agriculture. The discussions covered efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, sustainable agriculture, overcoming small holding challenges, and improving service delivery and behavioral change at scale among farmers.

The meeting also focused on ensuring carbon credit benefits for small and marginal farmers, addressing farm size challenges, access to capital for farmer producer organizations, leveraging digital and soil health infrastructure for sustainable input use, and designing incentivizing policies for climate-smart and resilient agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024