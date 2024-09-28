Minister Emphasizes Modern Training for Agricultural Startups

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stressed the crucial need for modern training modules for agricultural startups in India. He called for well-researched curricula during the virtual foundation-laying ceremony of the Executive Hostel Block and Training Block of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management in Hyderabad.

Chouhan emphasized that the training modules should address both traditional and current requirements in agricultural practices. He also urged for focus on crop diversification, value addition, and the promotion of natural farming. Expressing concern over the decline in pigeon pea cultivation in Jharkhand, he announced that the Centre will procure pulses and send a team to encourage cultivation in the region.

Meanwhile in Delhi, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi met with World Bank Vice-President for the South Asian Region, Martin Raiser, to discuss government priorities in agriculture. The discussions covered efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, sustainable agriculture, overcoming small holding challenges, and improving service delivery and behavioral change at scale among farmers.

The meeting also focused on ensuring carbon credit benefits for small and marginal farmers, addressing farm size challenges, access to capital for farmer producer organizations, leveraging digital and soil health infrastructure for sustainable input use, and designing incentivizing policies for climate-smart and resilient agriculture.

