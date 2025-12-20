Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pharmaceuticals Under Scrutiny: Failed Quality Tests Prompt Recalls

Himachal Pradesh issued recalls for substandard medicines after 47 of 200 tested samples failed quality checks. The recoveries, ordered by State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor, include essential drugs like Paracetamol and Clopidogrel. Structural regulatory actions may follow, amid recurring discrepancies in the pharmaceutical manufacturing within the state.

  • India

In a significant regulatory move, Himachal Pradesh has recalled several batches of medicines after quality tests revealed substandard products. State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor disclosed that 47 out of 200 tested samples failed quality assessments, leading to immediate action.

The recalled medications, crucial for treating conditions such as fever, heart attacks, and diabetes, were manufactured across various districts in the state, including Solan, Sirmaur, and Una. Questions have been raised about manufacturing practices, with potential blacklisting of recurrently failing firms.

With a history of quality-control lapses, the state's pharmaceutical industry faces increased scrutiny. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation identified 38 faulty samples in March 2025 alone. The state government's proactive stance underscores an urgency to restore trust and tighten industry compliance standards.

