All-out war ‘must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs’: Guterres

The UN Secretary-General on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants, as Israel launched what it described as a “limited” ground incursion into Southern Lebanon.

Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric issued a statement saying that UN chief António Guterres was “extremely concerned” by the fast escalation of the conflict.

“An all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected”, Mr. Dujarric added.

The UN chief spoke to Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati earlier in the day, assuring him that “the entire United Nations system in Lebanon is mobilized to assist all those in need in the country.”

Mr. Guterres appealed to international donors to provide urgent support for the $426 million humanitarian appeal launched in Beirut.

“The Secretary-General will continue his contacts, and his representatives on the ground will also continue their efforts to de-escalate the situation”, Mr. Dujarric said.

'Sliver of opportunity' for diplomacy

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert issued a statement from Beirut saying that "what we feared has materialised."

"Every rocket and missile fired, every bomb dropped and every ground raid conducted pull the parties further from the ⁠vision set out in Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and the conditions needed for the safe return of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line.

This cycle of violence will not end well - for anyone. A sliver of opportunity remains for diplomacy to succeed. The question now is whether it will be seized or squandered."

‘Blue helmets’ of UNIFIL remain in position

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, which patrols the line of separation between Lebanon and Israel mandated by the Security Council under resolution 1701 following the last war between the two in 2006, issued a statement earlier in the day saying “the price of continuing the current course of action is too high.”

The mission stressed that civilians must be protected along with civilian infrastructure under international law.

Speaking to correspondents at the regular daily briefing in New York, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said he had been in contact with colleagues at UNIFIL who confirmed that despite what he referred to as “sporadic incursions” but Israeli troops across the Blue Line, no full-scale invasion was underway.

“Peacekeepers continue to man all the bases and observation posts along the Blue Line. What they have not been able to do in the last few hours is to do vehicular patrols,” Mr. Dujarric added.

“Our message to all countries in the region or countries further afield who have influence over one or more of the parties is to use that influence to de-escalate and not escalate it.”

Mr. Dujarric added that the UN was equally concerned over the impact of indiscriminate rocket fire into Israel that continues from Hezbollah militants. “The concern is for everyone…for all the people in the region.” Visit UN News for more.