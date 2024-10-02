Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Global equities fell and oil prices surged as geopolitical tensions escalated following Iran's missile attack on Israel. The conflict, alongside concerns about U.S. dockworker strikes and hurricanes, drove investors to safer assets like Treasuries and gold. Wall Street stocks initially dipped but rebounded slightly by session's end.

Global markets trembled as geopolitical tensions heightened on Tuesday, following Iran's missile launch at Israel. This triggered a shift from riskier assets, leading to falls in global equities and a rise in oil prices due to supply concerns.

The attack came as retaliation for Israel's operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The U.S. condemned the missile launch and confirmed consultations with Israel on a potential response. Safe-haven assets like gold and Treasuries saw a surge in demand, while the U.S. dollar index gained strength amidst the turmoil.

Economic uncertainties compounded as U.S. investors faced the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and an ongoing dockworkers' strike, which disrupted ocean shipping along the East and Gulf Coasts. Despite these pressures, Wall Street showed resilience, with stock indices recovering some ground by session's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

