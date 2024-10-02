Left Menu

Modi Inaugurates CBG Plants Construction in Assam on Swachh Bharat Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam. This event is part of a broader initiative to establish CBG plants nationwide, promoting sustainable energy. Oil India Ltd aims to set up 25 plants by 2024-25 in cooperation with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam. The ceremony, which Modi attended virtually from New Delhi, was part of a nationwide initiative to promote sustainable energy on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The new CBG plants will be located in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia, and are part of a broader plan to establish 25 such plants by 2024-25. Oil India Ltd is working closely with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to achieve this goal through investments from Public Sector Units (PSUs) and partnerships with private entrepreneurs.

