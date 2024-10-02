Japan’s Energy Future: Balancing Nuclear Restarts and Renewable Growth

Japan plans to continue the safe restarting of nuclear power plants and maximize the use of renewable energy, stated Industry Minister Yoji Muto on Wednesday. This approach underscores no major shift in energy policy under the newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Before winning the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Ishiba had committed to phasing out nuclear energy, relying heavily on fossil fuel imports for electricity. However, before assuming office, Ishiba revised his stance, advocating for increased renewable energy and selective nuclear power usage.

Muto emphasized that ensuring energy security will be crucial for Japan's growth, especially with the rising demand from new data centers and semiconductor factories. Renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydropower accounted for over a quarter of Japan's energy mix last year. Nuclear energy, representing 9% of the mix, has seen a cautious resurgence post-Fukushima disaster. However, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal remain significant, impacting the national budget and living costs.

