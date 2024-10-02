Japan’s Energy Future: Balancing Nuclear Restarts and Renewable Growth
Japan plans to safely restart nuclear power plants while increasing renewable energy usage, according to Industry Minister Yoji Muto. Under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Japan aims to balance energy needs amid growing electricity demand and costs from fossil fuel imports. The policy shift responds to safety and environmental considerations post-Fukushima disaster.
Japan plans to continue the safe restarting of nuclear power plants and maximize the use of renewable energy, stated Industry Minister Yoji Muto on Wednesday. This approach underscores no major shift in energy policy under the newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Before winning the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Ishiba had committed to phasing out nuclear energy, relying heavily on fossil fuel imports for electricity. However, before assuming office, Ishiba revised his stance, advocating for increased renewable energy and selective nuclear power usage.
Muto emphasized that ensuring energy security will be crucial for Japan's growth, especially with the rising demand from new data centers and semiconductor factories. Renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydropower accounted for over a quarter of Japan's energy mix last year. Nuclear energy, representing 9% of the mix, has seen a cautious resurgence post-Fukushima disaster. However, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal remain significant, impacting the national budget and living costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida steps down as planned before his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba takes office, AP reports.
Japan's ruling party picks former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader. He will become prime minister next week, reports AP.
New PM Shigeru Ishiba Confirms Stability in Japan's Monetary Policy
Stability and Continuity: Shigeru Ishiba Sets Course for Japan
'Model Politician: Shigeru Ishiba's Unique Passions'