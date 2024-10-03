Left Menu

Karnataka Health Minister Accuses Union Minister of Irresponsibility Amid MUDA Scam Allegations

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao criticizes Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for lack of constructive work amid accusations against Karnataka CM Siddharamiah. Rao claims Kumaraswamy's actions display a loss of principles. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah defends his stance against MUDA scam allegations, emphasizing legal recourse and denying resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:45 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launched a scathing attack on Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, criticizing his alleged lack of contribution following calls for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah over the MUDA land scam. Rao expressed a pronounced loss of respect for Kumaraswamy, citing irresponsibility.

Rao emphasized confidence in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's integrity, refuting allegations of wrongdoing in the MUDA land scam. He dismissed Kumaraswamy's principles, claiming his actions revealed a power-hungry ideology devoid of moral values, reflecting poorly not just on him but also on his family.

On the other hand, Kumaraswamy insists CM Siddaramaiah is involved in destroying evidence concerning the scam, demanding the arrest of the MUDA commissioner. In response, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his decision not to resign, distinguishing his situation from predecessor BS Yeddyurappa, and pledging a legal approach to address the accusations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

