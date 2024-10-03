Left Menu

Tidal Turmoil: Bihar Battles Devastating Floods Amid Continuous Relief Efforts

Severe flooding in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, forces residents to evacuate as the Bagmati River rises. Efforts include community kitchens and shelter provisions, while the central government assures support. Authorities are addressing needs with boat transport and medical camps amid alarming water discharges from Kosi and Gandak barrages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:57 IST
Tidal Turmoil: Bihar Battles Devastating Floods Amid Continuous Relief Efforts
Severe flooding displaces residents in Muzaffarpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aurai block of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, is witnessing severe flooding, compelling residents to evacuate their waterlogged homes. Many have resorted to erecting temporary shelters alongside roads in an effort to find immediate refuge.

Subrat Kumar Sen, Muzaffarpur's District Magistrate, attributes the rising water levels to an increase in the Bagmati River and breaches in dams across Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts. To address the crisis, community kitchens have been established in heavily impacted areas, catering specifically to demands from the affected populace. Accessibility issues have led officials to permit boat movement within flooded zones, demonstrating flexibility in their response strategies.

Aim to provide holistic assistance, authorities are distributing over 20,000 polythene sheets to affected communities, with further distributions planned. Medical and veterinary camps have also been launched. This deluge follows heavy discharges from the Kosi Barrage in Birpur sparked by relentless rainfall in Nepal's catchment areas. The central government stands poised to aid Bihar, with Union Minister Nityanand Rai affirming comprehensive support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024