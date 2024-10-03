Tidal Turmoil: Bihar Battles Devastating Floods Amid Continuous Relief Efforts

The Aurai block of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, is witnessing severe flooding, compelling residents to evacuate their waterlogged homes. Many have resorted to erecting temporary shelters alongside roads in an effort to find immediate refuge.

Subrat Kumar Sen, Muzaffarpur's District Magistrate, attributes the rising water levels to an increase in the Bagmati River and breaches in dams across Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts. To address the crisis, community kitchens have been established in heavily impacted areas, catering specifically to demands from the affected populace. Accessibility issues have led officials to permit boat movement within flooded zones, demonstrating flexibility in their response strategies.

Aim to provide holistic assistance, authorities are distributing over 20,000 polythene sheets to affected communities, with further distributions planned. Medical and veterinary camps have also been launched. This deluge follows heavy discharges from the Kosi Barrage in Birpur sparked by relentless rainfall in Nepal's catchment areas. The central government stands poised to aid Bihar, with Union Minister Nityanand Rai affirming comprehensive support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)