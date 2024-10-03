Kazakhstan Stalls Grain Exports Amid Diplomatic Dispute with Russia

Kazakhstan has ceased grain exports to Russia following allegations of plant health violations by Moscow, officials announced Thursday. The diplomatic rift surfaces after Russian authorities claimed Kazakh grain had breached phytosanitary standards.

Both nations serve as net grain exporters; however, Kazakhstan heavily depends on Russia's transit routes to access European and Mediterranean markets. In addition to grain, the countries collaborate in transhipping oil internationally.

Russia's state agricultural agency declared automated halts in phytosanitary certificates for Kazakh grain and related products from September 23 onward. Without these certificates, legal border crossings are prevented. Responding to this, Kazakhstan’s state railway confirmed the suspension of grain shipments to Russia. Deputy Agriculture Minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly stated that requests for detailed information from Moscow remain unanswered, fueling speculation of escalating trade tensions.

